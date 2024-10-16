Lufthansa hit with record penalty after barring Jewish passengers

Source: BBC

The U.S. Department of Transportation has imposed a record $4 million penalty on Lufthansa for discriminating against Jewish passengers on a 2022 flight, where over 100 were barred from a connecting flight due to alleged mask violations.

The DOT stated Lufthansa treated the passengers as a single group, despite many not knowing each other.



Lufthansa denied discrimination, citing communication issues, and agreed to the payment to avoid litigation.

The airline has been required to improve staff training. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg emphasized that no passenger should face discrimination while traveling.



Read full article