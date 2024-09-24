MIIF prioritising ESG for sustainable mining

CEO Edward Koranteng emphasized the need for collective efforts

The Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) has prioritized Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles in its strategy to transform Ghana's mining sector into a key economic pillar.

Amid rising environmental concerns from illegal mining (galamsey), MIIF is committed to sustainability, including initiatives like formalizing small-scale mining and addressing water pollution.



CEO Edward Koranteng emphasized the need for collective efforts, government policy, and environmental advocacy to achieve long-term sustainability.

By integrating ESG principles into its investments, MIIF aims to balance economic growth with environmental protection, enhancing Ghana’s appeal to responsible international investors.



