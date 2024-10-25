MTN Ghana reiterates commitment to ethical business practices

MTN Ghana

Source: GNA

MTN Ghana celebrated Global Ethics Day with a podcast focused on anti-bribery and corruption, under its local theme “Heightening Anti-Bribery and Corruption Practices.” The podcast highlighted MTN's zero-tolerance policy and ongoing training initiatives to uphold ethical standards.

Panelists discussed the company’s preventative measures, technology, and consequence management to combat bribery and corruption. Participants were encouraged to report unethical behavior anonymously.

Chief Risk and Compliance Officer Joseph Dogbe emphasized the importance of ethics in ensuring MTN’s sustainability and growth. In previous years, MTN's ethical focus included combating harassment, discrimination, and fraud prevention.



Read full article