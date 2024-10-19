Business

Business
MTN enters online shopping market

Sat, 19 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

MTN Uganda has officially entered the e-commerce market with the launch of "Market by MoMo", an online shopping platform designed to streamline product purchases and service access across Uganda.

