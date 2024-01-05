Man who invested over GH¢1m for 5 years in goat rearing facing eviction over 'taboo'

The Founder and CEO of Semanhyia Learning and Development Farms, a prominent livestock breeding facility at Berekum Senase, Fredrick Benneh Frimpong, has disclosed that the chiefs of the Berekum area have asked that he evacuate his goats from the land in two weeks.

According to him, the evacuation, the chiefs explained, is due to a long-standing taboo that banishes goats from the town.



He explained that despite the existence of the taboo since his childhood, it was not exactly followed until a recent funeral of a chief prompted the slaughter of stray goats to enforce the taboo.



“In fact, when this order came, people were spreading rumours, everybody had something to say, and in about three days, a group of young guys with machetes came to the community and killed all the goats in the community. Everybody was very annoyed, angry, and marvelled,” he said on his Youtube channel, Farming in Africa.



Providing further details, he said he was summoned to the chief’s palace and was told to evacuate the land in two weeks.



Fredrick also recounted the investments that have gone into his farming facility in the past five years, including warehouses, livestock, feed and labour.

He said he is currently at a crossroads as his investments are about to go down the drain.



