Management of Ghana Airports Company express commitment to achieving vision

The Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) is committed to realizing its vision of positioning Ghana as the Preferred Aviation Hub and Leader in Airport Business in West Africa.
A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the expression of commitment followed President Akufo-Addo’s appointment of Yvonne Nana Afriyie Opare asthe Managing Director for Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) with effect from December 24, 2023.
The appointment followed the retirement of Mrs. Pamela Djamson-Tettey on the 23 of December 2023.
The statement said the Board had been directed to facilitate the exit of the underlisted Management staff, who had attained the statutory retirement age of 60 years.
They are Me Emmanuel Akotoa Fanko Group Executive, Procurement; Col. (Rtd) Emmanuel Akohene Mensah; Director, Aviation Security and Mr Yaw Appiah-Danquah; Director, Airports Planning and Projects.
