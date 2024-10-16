Meta must face US state lawsuits over teen social media addiction

Meta, U.S. flag and Judge gavel

A federal judge in California, Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, has allowed U.S. states to proceed with lawsuits against Meta, accusing it of exacerbating mental health issues among teens through addictive features on Facebook and Instagram.

The judge partially upheld claims while noting that Section 230 offers some protection to Meta.



The ruling also allows individual personal injury lawsuits against Meta, TikTok, Google, and Snapchat to advance.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta emphasized the need for accountability, while Meta defended its efforts to support young users through new safety tools. States are seeking court orders and monetary damages from Meta.



