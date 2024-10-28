Microsoft boss gets 63% pay rise despite asking for reduction

Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella earned $79.1 million in the last fiscal year, a 63% increase from the previous year, despite requesting a pay reduction due to cybersecurity issues, resulting in a $5 million decrease in his compensation.

The company's revenue grew by 16% during this period, and Nadella's pay package was primarily comprised of stock options. Critics have questioned the necessity of such high earnings for an already wealthy executive, suggesting that the success of Microsoft should benefit workers and society more broadly.

Other tech CEOs, like Apple's Tim Cook and Nvidia's Jensen Huang, earned significantly less.



Read full article