Microsoft to allow autonomous AI agent development starting next month

Microsoft announced the upcoming launch of Copilot Studio, allowing customers to create autonomous AI agents with minimal coding knowledge starting in November.

These agents can handle client inquiries, manage inventory, and identify sales leads, positioning them as essential tools for an AI-driven world. Microsoft will also provide ten pre-built agents for routine tasks.

Despite facing investor pressure and a recent drop in shares, Microsoft aims to enhance AI adoption within organizations. However, concerns about the slow pace of Copilot integration persist, with most IT organizations still in pilot phases, according to Gartner.



