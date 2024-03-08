Ministry of Finance Mourns the Passing of Deputy Minister, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah

John Kumah

The Ministry of Finance has expressed deep sorrow and paid tribute to its Deputy Minister and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Dr. John Kumah, who reportedly passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024, after a brief illness.

In a statement, the Ministry highlighted the significant role Dr. Kumah played in implementing reforms to restore Ghana’s macroeconomic stability since January 2021.



“Since January 2021, the late Dr. John Kumah has been a valued member of our Leadership Team driving reforms to restore macroeconomic stability and economic transformation.”



The Ministry extended condolences and prayers to Dr. Kumah's wife, children, and family during this challenging time, expressing solidarity with Ghanaians and well-wishers who are in shock over the unexpected loss.

“At this difficult period, we join Ghanaians and several well-wishers, who are still in shock, to pray for divine comfort for his beloved wife, children and family. May his dear and gentle soul find eternal rest in the bosom of the Lord,” the Ministry stated in its release.



See the Ministry of Finance's statement below:



