Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
Business
0

Multinational brands and CEOs to be honoured at the Global Business Summit

Biz Summit.jpeg Global Business Summit 2024

Sat, 8 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Outstanding multinational brands and CEOs have been nominated to receive Global Business Brands Awards at the eight edition of Global Business Summit 2024 event in Ghana. The Global Business Summit 2024 is an initiative of Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG).

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live