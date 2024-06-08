Multinational brands and CEOs to be honoured at the Global Business Summit

Outstanding multinational brands and CEOs have been nominated to receive Global Business Brands Awards at the eight edition of Global Business Summit 2024 event in Ghana. The Global Business Summit 2024 is an initiative of Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG).

The Global Business Summit will assemble over 200 most influential CEOs, business executives, development partners, diplomatic corps, policy makers and entrepreneurs, and serve as a pivotal platform for fostering essential relationships between entrepreneurs and diplomatic representatives.



The business breakfast summit and awards event is scheduled for July 2024 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, on the theme ‘Celebrating Global Premium Quality Brands in Ghana’.



The summit will also present a unique and great business and investment networking opportunity for CEOs to access new ideas and unlock new pathways to successfully grow their businesses in Ghana and gain valuable insights into international expansions.

The awards segment will also honour Multinational Business Brands and Most Influential Multinational CEOs of the Year 2024, representing the most prestigious forms of recognition for multinational and Ghanaian business brands that have met the required standard of quality from different economic sectors in Ghana.



The summit and award will measure global quality brand strength based on five key criteria: economic success in the market; brand competitiveness; brand value; brand innovation; best-selling quality brand and popularity among consumers in Ghana. The award is also grouped into four main categories: Ghana Premium European Brands; Ghana Premium Asian Brands; Ghana Premium North/South American Brands and Ghana Premium African Brands of the Year 2024 on quality leadership, business growth and corporate sustainability.