Musk hits back after being shunned from UK summit

Elon Musk

Source: BBC

Elon Musk was not invited to the UK's International Investment Summit due to his controversial social media posts during the August 2024 riots.

Musk criticized the UK's government for its prison release policies and predicted civil unrest, which led to his exclusion.



Despite past invitations and potential investment plans, including a European car plant, the government deemed his presence reputationally risky.

Public relations experts criticized Musk's behavior as irresponsible, while some see the decision as prioritizing reputation over investment.



Musk has a history of controversial posts and shifting political affiliations, recently endorsing Donald Trump for re-election.



