NAPRM-GC to collaborate with AfCFTA National Coordinating Office to empower businesses

The National African Peer Review Mechanism- Governing Council (NAPRM-GC)

Source: GNA

The National African Peer Review Mechanism-Governing Council (NAPRM-GC) is collaborating with the AfCFTA National Coordinating Office to empower Ghanaian businesses to leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area's opportunities.

A workshop was held to educate District Oversight Committees (DOCs) on the Targeted Review of Ghana and AfCFTA, aiming to strengthen good governance practices for Micro and Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to access AfCFTA markets.

This will increase foreign exchange earnings, national income, and employment opportunities in Ghana. The DOCs will promote citizens' ownership and participation in monitoring and evaluating the program's progress.



