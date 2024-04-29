NCA board chairman calls for continuous development in telecom industry

Okatakyie Ababio Boakye Danquah II

The Board Chairman of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Okatakyie Ababio Boakye Danquah II, has urgedstakeholders in the telecommunications industry to embrace continuous development within the electronic communications sector.

Addressing a gathering at the University of Development Studies (UDS) Multipurpose Auditoriumn in Tamale, the NCA board chairman emphasized the critical role of ongoing advancement in ensuring seamless service delivery and heightened consumer satisfaction.



Given this, he reiterated the Authority’s commitment to protecting stakeholders’ interests and safeguarding the rights of consumers. “We must maintain the energy generated here today and keep pushing for transparency, integrity, and justice in consumer affairs,” he said.



He further admonished consumers to be vigilant and informed, as together “we can safeguard the rights of consumers in the telecoms space.”



The NCA board chairman also entreated the all the stakeholders to get involved, stating “As we leave this premise, let us educate others and utilise the resources available to us, including channelling our telecom service issues to the service providers and the National Communications Authority for redress.”

He assured the general public that the NCA will continue its advocacy and empowerment efforts and stated that together, the NCA and stakeholders will continue to build a telecoms industry that prioritises the well-being and satisfaction of its consumers.



The Consumer Forum, organised by NCA, serves as a platform for addressing telecommunications-related issues and engaging with consumers.



The event was held in accordance with the Authority’s mandate outlined in Section 26 of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775).



It was organised under the theme: safeguarding consumer rights through effective communications.