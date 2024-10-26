NIC organises workshop for judges on insurance laws

Supreme Court Justice I.O. Tanko Amadu highlighted the importance of judges' expertise in insurance

A workshop for Ghana's superior court judges, organized by the National Insurance Commission (NIC) at Accra's Movenpick Hotel, updated judges on the legal framework for insurance contracts.

Supreme Court Justice I.O. Tanko Amadu highlighted the importance of judges' expertise in insurance law to fairly arbitrate insurance disputes, enhancing public confidence in the industry.



The 2021 Insurance Act (Act 1061) strengthens NIC’s autonomy, enforces international standards, and introduces a “fit and proper” requirement for insurance management.

Despite limited case law, Ghanaian courts have clarified essential principles, including insurers' duty to disclose, good faith, and defining liability limits in insurance contracts.



