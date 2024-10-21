NLA commissions refurbished ultra-modern Brennan Hall

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has refurbished its Brennan Hall Draw Studio, first established 30 years ago under Colonel Martin Gbikpi.

The two-phase project, led by NLA Director-General Samuel Awuku, modernized the studio with state-of-the-art equipment and fixtures, enhancing its appeal. The final phase was completed and inaugurated on October 18, 2024.



NLA Chairman Gary Nimako Marfo praised the partnership with KGL, whose Group Chairman, Alex Dadey, commended the project.

Brennan Hall, named after NLA’s first Director-General William Francis Brennan, now meets World Lottery Association standards.



