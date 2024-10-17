Negotiations ongoing to finalize deal between Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire in the area of energy resources development

Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire are negotiating an energy cooperation agreement

Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire are negotiating an energy cooperation agreement as part of broader bilateral discussions.

During the inaugural Strategic Partnership Agreement Summit held in Abidjan from October 8-11, 2024, Presidents Nana Akufo-Addo and Alassane Ouattara led talks on energy, defense, security, and the cocoa economy.



Further cooperation was discussed in agriculture, transport, and trade. Legal instruments under review include a customs MoU, agriculture cooperation framework, and military cooperation agreement.

Additionally, the Bank of Ghana and BCEAO discussed fast-tracking the adoption of the common West African currency, the Eco.



