Nestlé outdoors nutrient-rich breakfast

Nestlé Ghana Limited has launched 'Golden Morn,' a nutrient-rich cereal made from maize and soya, designed to be a nutritious breakfast for the whole family.

Enriched with iron, vitamins B1, B5, C, A, protein, and calcium, Golden Morn supports balanced nutrition and digestion.



A week-long launch event from September 16 to 20 included product sampling and engagement activities at Nestlé's Accra sites.

Managing Director Georgios Badaro emphasized its appeal to both adults and children, while Dairy Category Manager Gilbert Tweneboah Koduah highlighted its unique composition and potential to meet Ghana's nutritional needs.



Read full article