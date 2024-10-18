Netflix hikes prices in some countries as growth fades

Netflix is raising prices in some countries as subscriber growth slows

Source: BBC

Netflix is raising prices in some countries as subscriber growth slows, following its crackdown on password sharing. The company increased prices in Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, with hikes starting in Italy and Spain this week.

In the July-September period, Netflix added 5.1 million subscribers, its lowest growth in over a year, but still reported a 15% revenue increase to $9.8 billion.

While the ad-supported plan has grown in popularity, Netflix says it’s "early days" for ad-driven revenue. Analysts believe fresh content will be key to maintaining growth and raising prices without losing subscribers.



