Nine lucky customers win GHC 270,000 in extended Telecel More Money promo in October

Humusulemi Osman, one of the winners receiving her prize

Source: Telecel Ghana

The Telecel More Money promo has awarded GH¢30,000 each to nine lucky customers across Ghana in October, as part of its effort to reward loyal customers.

Among the winners are Humusulemi Osman, a student in Tamale, who plans to use her prize to support her education and family business, and Meshack Agawena, an apprentice cobbler in Kumasi, who will invest in his family and future business.

With daily, weekly, and grand prizes up to GH¢1,000,000, the promo, running until December, has seen over 11,500 customers win cash rewards. Participants can join by topping up and activating the promo via Telecel.



