Northern Ghana's largest Gold Mine set for November launch — says Hon. Jinapor

Fri, 25 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to commission the Cardinal Namdini Mining Project, Ghana’s largest gold mining operation in the northern region, in early November 2024.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live