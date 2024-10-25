Northern Ghana's largest Gold Mine set for November launch — says Hon. Jinapor

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to commission the Cardinal Namdini Mining Project, Ghana’s largest gold mining operation in the northern region, in early November 2024.

The announcement was made by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, during a visit to the Talensi-based mining site on October 24, 2024.



Minister Jinapor shared his excitement, highlighting Cardinal Namdini Mining Ltd’s anticipated impact as the third-largest gold mining company in Ghana and a prominent player across Africa.



He emphasized that the project not only solidifies Ghana’s reputation as a major global gold producer but also marks the first greenfield mining project in nearly a decade.



Built from scratch, Cardinal Namdini’s state-of-the-art operations are set to boost the national economy significantly, creating substantial job opportunities and spurring local development in Talensi.

The minister commended the project’s management and acknowledged the vital contributions of his Ministry and the Minerals Commission in facilitating the mine’s establishment.



He lauded the company’s commitment to adhering to environmental and safety standards, with all necessary regulatory approvals, including from the Environmental Protection Agency, secured.



Steve Ofori, Project Manager at Cardinal Namdini Mining, revealed that the company has invested in world-class equipment to ensure efficient, eco-friendly operations. Before the site visit, Hon. Jinapor and his delegation paid a courtesy call to the Paramount Chief of the Talensi Traditional Area, Kugbilsong Nanlebeglang.



The Paramount Chief expressed optimism about the positive impact on the community, highlighting the importance of Corporate Social Responsibility and environmental sustainability. He expressed hope that the mine would generate significant employment for the area’s youth and lead to increased local development.



