Office of the Registrar of Companies encourages business registration, steps up public education

The Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) is encouraging unregistered businesses to formalize their operations by registering.

Established in 2019 following the Companies Act, Act 992, the ORC has taken over from the Registrar General Department (RGD) to manage company registrations, liquidations, and insolvency regulation.



The ORC has intensified public education efforts to increase awareness about the importance of business registration, which has led to a rise in registrations and revenue.

Nana Ama Akyiaa Prempeh, Chief State Attorney for the ORC in the Ashanti Region, emphasized that registration enhances business credibility, branding, and access to credit and government programs.



