Oil and gas production declines by 32% – David Ampofo

David Ampofo, CEO of the Ghana Upstream Petroleum Chamber, has raised concerns about a significant 32% decline in oil and gas production, threatening Ghana's economic growth and energy security.

At the annual Oil and Gas Conference, he emphasized the urgent need for decisive action from stakeholders, including government officials, to revitalize the sector.



Nana Appiah Kyei of Kosmos Energy Ghana echoed this call, highlighting that no new oil fields have been discovered in recent years, leading to depleting resources.

He noted that competing countries are attracting investment while Ghana struggles to maintain investor interest, necessitating immediate government intervention.



