Old Mutual Ghana celebrates broker partnerships at engaging networking event

Leadership Of Old Mutual Ghana And The Honoured Brokers 696x416 Ezgif.png Brokers and top performers for the year received awards for their contributions at the event

Mon, 14 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Old Mutual Ghana, a leading insurance company, celebrated its commitment to strengthening partnerships with its stakeholders during a Broker Engagement event at the Airport View Hotel in Accra on October 4, 2024. This significant milestone highlighted the vital role brokers play in the company’s operations and client satisfaction.

