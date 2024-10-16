Business

Organised Labour faces potential fragmentation after strike suspension, says Labour Union Expert

TUC 636x424 1 636x375 Trades Union Congress (Ghana) building in Accra

Wed, 16 Oct 2024 Source: norvanreports.com

Emmanuel Adjei Mensah of the Industrial Labour Union expressed concern over potential fragmentation within Ghana’s Organised Labour following the suspension of a nationwide strike set for October 10—the strike aimed to press the government on illegal mining (galamsey) issues.

While the government made commitments, Mensah criticised the lack of concrete action plans and warned that the suspension might weaken union solidarity and collective bargaining power.

The strike had strong support, but divisions among unions, especially in healthcare, surfaced. Mensah cautioned that Organised Labour’s position in future negotiations could be compromised without sustained pressure on the government.

Source: norvanreports.com