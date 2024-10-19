Our network challenges are due to fibre cuts – MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana

Source: GNA

MTN Ghana has attributed recent disruptions in call and internet services to frequent fibre optic cable cuts caused by road construction and property development activities.

South West Technical Manager, Teddy Hayford Acquah, revealed that 62km of MTN’s fibre in the Central Region has been damaged in 2024, costing GH₵5 million to repair. Other issues include theft of essential equipment from cell sites.

MTN is expanding its fibre network and collaborating with stakeholders to prevent further damage. The company also warned customers about rising Mobile Money fraud and urged them to protect their personal information.



Read full article