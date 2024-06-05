Over 500,000 businesses to be struck off ORC register by June 30

Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC)

Effective June 30, 2024, over 500,000 public and private business names and companies will be removed from the Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) register due to failure to file annual returns. This includes over 8,000 companies and 500,000 business names.

The ORC had issued notices and reminders over the past two years and extended the compliance deadline to allow for more public education.



Struck-off companies cannot conduct business for 12 years, while sole proprietorships lose their business names. Restoration requires a court order.

The ORC urges compliance to maintain legal standing, transparency, and public trust.