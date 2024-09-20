Over GHȼ1.9m lost to online investment scams in 8 months

Scammers replicate legitimate investment websites

Eric Kwaku Mensah, Lead of Financial Crimes at e-Crime Bureau, emphasizes the need for public awareness to combat rising investment scams.

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) reported 149 cases between January and August 2024, with losses of GHȼ1,986,057, a sharp increase from 2023. Scammers replicate legitimate investment websites and lure victims via social media, email, and text, using fake testimonials.

Mensah urges vigilance, caution, and verification of investment opportunities with regulatory bodies. He also calls for broader awareness campaigns by community institutions and stronger intelligence efforts to combat the issue effectively.



