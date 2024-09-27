Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

Palm oil producers project steep rise in imports

Oil Palm Ezgif.png Though oil palm is a key crop, illegal mining threatens farms, worsening the situation

Fri, 27 Sep 2024 Source: thebftonline.com

The Oil Palm Development Association of Ghana (OPDAG) projects a rise in palm oil imports due to the negative impact of galamsey on domestic production.

OPDAG president Samuel Avaala noted the ongoing deficit, with Ghana importing over US$1.17 billion worth of palm oil from 2019 to 2021 while producing only 850,000 tonnes.

Poor agronomy and management practices further exacerbate the shortfall. Though oil palm is a key crop, illegal mining threatens farms, worsening the situation.

To improve, experts suggest enhancing farming techniques and upgrading milling operations to boost production and reduce imports.

Read full article

Source: thebftonline.com