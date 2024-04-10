Pearl Nana Ama Darko appointed as GRA's Commissioner for the Support Services Division

Pearl Nana Ama Darko

President Akufo-Addo has named Pearl Nana Ama Darko as the latest Commissioner for the Support Services Division at the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), succeeding her previous role as Deputy Director-General for Operations and Benefits at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

Simultaneously, Edward Apenteng Gyamerah has been designated as the Commissioner for the Domestic Tax Revenue Division.



The Ministry of Finance issued a press release on Tuesday, April 9, announcing these appointments, emphasizing their aim to bolster GRA's capacities and ensure the attainment of targets through professionalism, equity, and exceptional client service.

Expressing appreciation to the outgoing GRA leadership for their dedication and service to the nation, the Ministry stated, "These new appointments are expected to strengthen the GRA and ensure that targets are met in an environment of professionalism, fairness, and exemplary client care."