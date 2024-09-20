Business

Percentage of dud cheques submitted to credit bureaus rose by 23 percent in 2023 - BoG

Fri, 20 Sep 2024 Source: peacefmonline.com

In 2023, banks and specialized deposit-taking institutions (SDIs) submitted 53,522 dud cheques to credit bureaus, a 23% increase from 2022's 43,457.

The Bank of Ghana's report highlights a drop in dud cheques by individuals, from 31,582 in 2022 to 10,655 in 2023, while corporate cases surged by 261%.

To address this issue, the central bank has intensified public awareness about the negative impacts of issuing dud cheques, including restrictions on accessing credit and issuing cheques for three years, to restore confidence in the cheque system.

