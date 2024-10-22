Pfizer supplies One Billionth pneumococcal conjugated vaccine dose for vaccination of children

Source: APO Group

Pfizer has delivered its 1 billionth dose of pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) through its partnership with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

The milestone dose was sent to Ethiopia to support its national immunization efforts against pneumococcal disease, the leading infectious cause of death in children under five.



Since 2010, Pfizer's vaccines have reached 57 Gavi-eligible countries, helping protect over 300 million children.

This collaboration aims to address health equity and improve access to vaccines in low-income nations on a not-for-profit basis, as part of Pfizer's broader "Accord for a Healthier World" initiative.



