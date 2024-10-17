Pioneering tech firm Avenix Fzco debuts Litepips, a gold-focused forex robot

Source: businessinsiderafrica

Avenix Fzco, a Dubai-based fintech firm, has launched Litepips, an automated trading system for MetaTrader 4 users targeting the gold market (XAUUSD).

Litepips uses technical indicators, mathematical models, and AI-driven algorithms to analyze price movements, aiming to identify trading opportunities in the H1 timeframe.

It offers customizable risk management features, flexible money management, backtesting, and 24/7 market monitoring. Designed for user convenience, Litepips integrates smoothly with MetaTrader 4 and adapts to evolving market conditions, enabling traders to refine their strategies and automate decision-making while reducing emotional biases.



Read full article