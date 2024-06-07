Plans to use Facebook and Instagram posts to train AI criticised

Meta AI

Source: BBC

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, plans to use public posts and images from its platforms to train artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

Digital rights groups, including Noyb, have criticized the move, calling it an "abuse of personal data for AI".



Noyb has filed complaints with 11 European data protection authorities, urging them to stop Meta's plans. Meta claims its approach complies with privacy laws and is consistent with industry practices.

The company wants to use European user data to improve its AI experiences, including chatbots and image generators.



