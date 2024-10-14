Power and Energy Ghana Expo takes off in November

Over 100 exhibitors from various countries and 4,000 visitors are expected

Source: GNA

The 3rd Power and Energy Ghana Expo will be held from November 6-8, 2024, in Accra, bringing together global and regional experts to discuss energy sector challenges, with a focus on scaling renewable energy and addressing demand-supply issues. Over 100 exhibitors from various countries and 4,000 visitors are expected. The event aims to promote local and international partnerships, investments, and collaboration in the energy sector. Organizers emphasize the importance of building a robust, cost-efficient energy sector, while industry leaders call for greater public education on renewable energy and energy efficiency.





