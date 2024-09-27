Premium Vehicle Registration and Driver License ultra centre opens in Accra

Mr. Alok Singhal, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa, VFS Global

Accra residents can now apply for vehicle and driver licenses at the new Ultra Licensing and Vehicle Registration Centre, operated by Bridge Direct in collaboration with VFS Global.

The Centre offers services like license renewal, foreign license conversion, vehicle registration, and international permits.



Applicants can create online accounts via the DVLA website and apply for services, with support provided through a dedicated helpline and email.

VFS Global, leveraging its extensive experience, aims to provide a seamless, secure, and efficient service for customers, with similar operations in South Africa and Nigeria supporting licensing processes.



