President Akufo-Addo to break ground for $450 Million manganese processing plant at Nsuta

Wfrty Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor, Minister of Lands and Natural Resource

Thu, 24 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a significant move toward making Ghana a hub for value-added mineral resources, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to break ground for the construction of a $450 million manganese processing plant in Nsuta, Western Region, on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

