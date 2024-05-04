Price of petrol surges to GH¢15.22, diesel falls to GH¢14.65

The fuel prices have been adjusted amid global market trends

Some Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have initiated price adjustments for certain petroleum products, reflecting changes in global market dynamics, Joy Business reports.

Market leader GOIL has raised the price of petrol to GH¢15.22 per liter, while diesel sees a reduction to GH¢14.65 per liter.



Conversely, Star Oil has opted for a reduction in their petroleum product prices. Petrol now stands at GH¢13.99 per liter, with diesel priced at GH¢13.97.

The adjustments come in response to the recent uptick in crude oil prices on the international market and the depreciation of the cedi, according to statements from the OMCs.



Market analysts had previously speculated that fuel prices would stabilize at the pumps, but the recent adjustments suggest otherwise. This move may prompt transport operators to engage in fresh negotiations to adjust fares accordingly.