Prince William’s Earthshot Prize unveils 15 environmental solutions

The 2024 Earthshot Innovation Summit announced 15 global finalists pioneering solutions to pressing environmental challenges. They are competing for five £1 million prizes, to be awarded on November 6 in Cape Town.

Selected from nearly 2,500 nominees, the finalists represent six continents, with first-time entries from Ghana, France, and more. Their innovative solutions address issues like waste management, clean energy, biodiversity, and climate resilience.

Winners will receive mentorship and access to the Earthshot Prize's extensive global network to scale their solutions. The Earthshot Prize champions bold innovations aimed at building a sustainable future for the planet.



