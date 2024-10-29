Business

News

Entertainment

Sports

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Business
0

Promasidor appoints new leadership for ECOWAS region and Ghana

TetteyT 3787523921 Festus Tettey

Tue, 29 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Promasidor Group has named Festus Tettey as the new CEO for its operations across the ECOWAS region (excluding Nigeria), entrusting him with the oversight of markets in Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live