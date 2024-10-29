Promasidor appoints new leadership for ECOWAS region and Ghana

Promasidor Group has named Festus Tettey as the new CEO for its operations across the ECOWAS region (excluding Nigeria), entrusting him with the oversight of markets in Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo.

Tettey, formerly CEO of Promasidor Ghana, has a proven track record, having significantly driven the company's growth in Ghana through roles in sales and marketing, as well as his tenure as Commercial Director for Promasidor Nigeria.



Furthering its regional leadership structure, the Group announced that Samir Sadaoui will assume the role of CEO for Promasidor Ghana on January 6, 2025, reporting directly to Tettey.



Sadaoui, formerly Commercial Director of Promasidor Algeria and Ghana, brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight to his new position, expected to steer Promasidor Ghana's operations effectively.

Promasidor Ghana, established 25 years ago, has been instrumental in providing quality food products and diversifying the West African food market. The company launched its flagship Cowbell brand in 1999 and expanded its product offerings with innovations such as Cowbell Coffee, Cowbell Strawberry, and Cowbell Chocomalt.



Promasidor also leads the infant cereal category with Yum Vita, launched in 2014, and recently introduced the Twisco chocolate beverage in 2023.



