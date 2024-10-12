Business

Prudential Bank, UnionPay International engage GUTA on UPI cards

Mr Quayson

Sat, 12 Oct 2024 Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Prudential Bank Ltd (PBL), in collaboration with UnionPay International (UPI), organized a seminar for members of the Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA) to address international trade payment challenges, especially in China and Southeast Asia.

The event, held in Accra, introduced PBL’s UnionPay debit and prepaid cards, offering solutions to traders’ payment difficulties.

Dr. Joseph Obeng, President of GUTA, praised the initiative, while UPI’s West Africa representative, Mr. Bright Agbottah, highlighted the benefits of UnionPay’s global network and value-added services to enhance cashless payments and financial inclusion for traders.

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh