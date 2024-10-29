Public-Private Partnerships key to securing Ghana’s digital ecosystem, says Communications Minister"

In a landmark address at the Cybersecurity Industry Forum launch in Accra, Ghana’s Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, called for greater public-private collaboration to develop a cyber-secure, resilient digital environment across the nation.

Speaking to a cross-section of cybersecurity professionals, government representatives, and industry stakeholders, she emphasized that achieving a secure digital ecosystem requires a multi-stakeholder approach rooted in world-class standards and practices.



“Cybersecurity is a shared responsibility,” Owusu-Ekuful stated, highlighting that despite progress, significant work remains. She stressed the importance of closing Ghana's cyber skills gap, as well as the need for robust talent development to strengthen the country’s cybersecurity landscape.



“Each one of us has a role to play in building a secure and resilient digital future,” she urged, encouraging stakeholders to fully leverage the Industry Forum as a platform to drive collaborative cybersecurity culture across sectors.



The Cybersecurity Act of 2020 (Act 1038) led to the establishment of this Industry Forum, aimed at creating a unified platform where industry players can share insights, discuss common cybersecurity challenges, and work toward resilient solutions.



This initiative allows for collaboration between the government and key sectors, including telecommunications, academia, civil society, and private sector entities, to build a resilient digital infrastructure and address cybersecurity threats effectively.



Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), echoed the Minister's sentiments, reinforcing that cybersecurity is integral to Ghana’s digital innovation and economic growth. He described the Industry Forum as a critical link between the CSA’s regulatory oversight and the contributions of industry players who provide cybersecurity services and infrastructure.

“With cyber threats growing in sophistication, the forum enables a collective response to safeguard our digital assets and infrastructure,” Antwi-Boasiako noted, emphasizing that the partnership-driven approach aligns with the CSA’s mission to develop policies, standards, and technological advances that ensure digital resilience for Ghana.



The event also saw the inauguration of Independent Assessors, a select group of accredited cybersecurity experts who will support the CSA’s regulatory mandate. These assessors are responsible for conducting audits, assisting with research and development, and offering objective evaluations, bolstering the CSA’s regulatory framework.



Their involvement, Antwi-Boasiako added, will add a layer of impartiality and rigor to Ghana’s cybersecurity landscape, enhancing the nation’s capacity to respond to evolving cyber threats.



The collaborative efforts fostered by the Forum and the involvement of the Independent Assessors are anticipated to reinforce Ghana's position in the global digital economy, contributing to sustainable and inclusive development.



Through initiatives like these, Ghana seeks to cultivate a cybersecurity ecosystem that is responsive, adaptive, and resilient, capable of addressing both current and emerging digital security challenges.



