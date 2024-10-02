Puma Energy Ghana Boosts LPG Safety Awareness in Markets, Supporting Cleaner Cooking Fuels

Puma Energy Ghana, a leading energy solutions provider, has reaffirmed its commitment to energizing communities by launching a public education campaign on the safe handling and use of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG). Targeting women, food vendors, and hawkers in busy markets, the initiative seeks to enhance safety practices and promote LPG as a cleaner alternative to traditional cooking fuels.

This campaign aligns with the government's efforts to promote the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM) and raise awareness of the health, safety, and environmental benefits of using LPG. The first of several planned community outreach events was recently held at the bustling Madina Lorry Park (Koforidua Station), where the energy provider engaged with over 350 market women and commercial drivers. The event included the distribution of educational leaflets and an interactive question-and-answer session to address the benefits and concerns surrounding the use of LPG.



Speaking at the event, Bernard Ohene Amoah, LPG Manager for Puma Energy Ghana, on behalf of Samba Diop, the General Manager for Puma Energy Ghana, emphasized the company’s unwavering dedication to safety. "Safety is more than a priority in our operations in Ghana; it’s a core value that is an integral part of our business," Amoah stated. He added, "We are committed to safeguarding the safety of all our stakeholders that interact with our operations. We are also dedicated to supporting the government’s efforts to increase the penetration of LPG as a cleaner cooking fuel to improve health and environmental outcomes for communities."



The educational campaign aimed to equip consumers with the necessary information to create a safer and healthier environment. Steveria Kadangwe, Deputy General Manager for Puma Energy Ghana, highlighted the importance of the market engagements, stating, "The markets are hives of activity—crowded, bustling, busy. It is here that we can reach our communities, equipping them with the knowledge and skills on safety to help reduce risk and switch to cleaner cooking fuels."



During the event, key food vendors were identified and rewarded with cooking stoves to support their businesses. Other participants received gas lighters, aprons, T-shirts, and tablecloths as part of the awareness drive. Additionally, 100 new LPG cylinders were exchanged at the Madina Lorry Park, showcasing the effectiveness of the CRM as a dependable system for obtaining filled cylinders.

The Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM), introduced by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and the Ministry of Energy, is designed to simplify the switch to LPG by allowing consumers to exchange empty cylinders for filled ones at authorized distribution centers. This initiative aims to make the transition to cleaner cooking fuels easier and more accessible, with the goal of achieving 50 percent LPG penetration in Ghana by 2030. It also seeks to enhance safety, reduce environmental harm, and improve energy efficiency.



Puma Energy Ghana’s market engagement campaign is set to continue with further outreach events planned for October and December at major market centers across the country, extending the company's efforts to promote safer and more sustainable energy practices.



This initiative underscores Puma Energy Ghana’s commitment to supporting national energy goals while promoting public health and environmental well-being through the use of cleaner, more efficient cooking fuels.



