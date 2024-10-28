Rehabilitation of Kpong Irrigation Scheme will enhance year-round cultivation

The Kpong Irrigation Scheme (KIS) in Ghana is undergoing a major US$22.6 million rehabilitation and modernization effort, supported by the World Bank and the West Africa Food System Resilience Project (FSRP).

This project, inaugurated by the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong, aims to boost productivity in Ghana's Eastern and Greater Accra Regions by upgrading irrigation, drainage, and water management systems.

With a focus on rice, banana, and aquaculture production, the project also provides vital support for road access, climate resilience, and food security, helping smallholder farmers and promoting sustainable agricultural practices in Ghana.



