Remy Martin celebrates 300 years of exceptional cognac

Rémy Martin celebrated its 300th anniversary with global events, including a grand gala in Lagos, Nigeria.

The highlight was the unveiling of the limited-edition Rémy Martin 300th Anniversary Coupe, crafted from the Grande Champagne terroir.



The invite-only event featured top influencers and celebrities who enjoyed a curated experience pairing fine dining with Rémy Martin cognacs.

The celebrations also included the Centaur Tour, showcasing the brand’s influence in luxury nightlife, and the launch of Rémy Martin XO Night, designed for prestigious clubs.



The anniversary marks a new chapter for the brand, focused on innovation and continuing its legacy of craftsmanship.



