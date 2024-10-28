Republic Bank appoints new External Auditors.

Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC

Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC has appointed EY as its new external auditors starting with the 2024 financial year, fulfilling regulatory guidelines.

EY's selection, following a comprehensive process, underscores the Bank's dedication to top-tier corporate governance, transparency, and regulatory compliance.



The appointment marks the conclusion of KPMG's five-year tenure (2018-2023) as the Bank’s auditors.

As a listed entity on the Ghana Stock Exchange, Republic Bank is committed to accurate and timely financial reporting, strengthening trust with shareholders, customers, and the public.



The Bank expressed gratitude to KPMG and extended a warm welcome to EY.



