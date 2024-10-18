River Hills hotel and suites to support tourism expansion

Ghana’s hospitality sector is rapidly growing, driven by increased leisure and business travel. The newly inaugurated River Hills Hotel and Suites in Weija, Accra, owned by Melvin and Shevon Watson, is a recent addition to this thriving industry.
Designed to meet international standards while embracing Ghanaian culture, the hotel offers luxury rooms, conference facilities, and high-end dining. It is expected to employ over 150 people, contributing to job creation in the area.
Melvin Watson envisions the hotel as a blend of Ghanaian warmth and world-class comfort, enhancing the country’s tourism sector, which gained momentum after the 2019 'Year of Return.'
