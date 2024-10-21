Rural banks make remarkable breakthrough in digital banking

Rural and community banks in Ghana have launched digital banking platforms as part of the Financial Sector Development Project (FSDP), supported by the Government of Ghana and the World Bank.

The initiative aims to deepen financial inclusion, allowing customers to perform various banking services through a USSD code or the soon-to-be-deployed RCB Mobile Banking App. Over 81,000 customers participated in the pilot, with transactions totaling GH₵323 million.

ARB Apex Bank plans to distribute 5,000 PoS devices to agents across the country, facilitating convenient banking and deposit mobilization, including for Susu operations. This expansion is expected to boost economic growth.



