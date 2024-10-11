SMEs behind strong half-year economic growth, says finance minister Amin Adam

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of Finance

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam highlighted that Ghana's 5.8% half-year economic growth, the highest in five years, was driven by the resilience of SMEs, which contribute 70% to GDP.

Speaking at the 2nd Quarterly Economic Roundtable, he emphasized the importance of mitigating risks and strengthening partnerships to ensure future growth.



Government programs, including the $8.2 billion SME-Go initiative, are supporting SME development.

University of Ghana's Vice Chancellor and IFC's Kyle Kelhofer praised the collaboration between academia, government, and financial institutions to drive innovation and sustainable SME financing. The roundtable aimed to foster strategies for SME growth and job creation.