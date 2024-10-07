Samsung's profit recovery seen weakening in Q3

Samsung Electronics is expected to report a four-fold jump in quarterly profit

Samsung Electronics is expected to report a four-fold jump in quarterly profit, reaching 10.33 trillion won ($7.67 billion) for Q3, due to improving chip demand.

However, its recovery pace is slowing as the company struggles to capitalize on the booming AI chip market.



While its chip division is expected to profit, competition from SK Hynix and Chinese rivals, along with weaker demand for mobile chips and foldable phones, is weighing on performance.

Samsung’s late response to AI chip demand and higher exposure to China makes it vulnerable to geopolitical risks. Full earnings will be released later this month.



